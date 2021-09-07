Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tronox were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 232,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 82.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

