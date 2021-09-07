TrueUSD (TUSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $153.36 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $153.36 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,417,326,909 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

