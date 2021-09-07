Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

