Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $2,767,530. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

