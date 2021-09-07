TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 3,300 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 45,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

