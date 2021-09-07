TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 3,300 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00.
Shares of TTEC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. 45,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
