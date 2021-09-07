Tufin Software Technologies’ (TUFN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,567. The firm has a market cap of $404.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

