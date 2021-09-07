TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 32,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

