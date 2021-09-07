TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $949,764.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 439.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,066,570,492 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.