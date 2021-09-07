TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells $1,795,828.64 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

TuSimple stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,287. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSP. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $179,773,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

