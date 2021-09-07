Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. 128,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

