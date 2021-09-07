Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,189 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.27. 18,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,937. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.