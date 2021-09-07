Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.31. 59,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,559. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

