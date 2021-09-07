U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 656,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

