UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $119.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on UCBJF shares. BNP Paribas raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of UCBJF stock remained flat at $$114.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

