Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

