Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

UL opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

