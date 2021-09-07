Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Financial Comparison

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ecovyst and Univar Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Univar Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Univar Solutions has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Univar Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and Univar Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.64 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.29 Univar Solutions $8.27 billion 0.49 $52.90 million $1.25 18.86

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univar Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Univar Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Univar Solutions 2.50% 14.64% 4.30%

Risk and Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar Solutions has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Univar Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Univar Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

