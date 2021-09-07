Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.30.

UPST opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

