Uquid Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.66 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $146.61 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $14.66 or 0.00031553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

