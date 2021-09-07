UREEQA Price Down 14% This Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $146,929.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00173384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.43 or 0.07505198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 0.99756587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00884858 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.