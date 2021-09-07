US Bancorp DE Acquires 30,506 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -683.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.