US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

