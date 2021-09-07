US Bancorp DE Has $2.24 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

