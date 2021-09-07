US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

