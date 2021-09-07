US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

CLR stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

