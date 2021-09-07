US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5,463.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

TRI stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

