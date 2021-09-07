US Bancorp DE Sells 582 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

