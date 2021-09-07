US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after buying an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in US Foods by 13,228.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in US Foods by 7,834.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after buying an additional 1,448,222 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -331.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

