USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

USAK stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 15.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

