USDK Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228.21 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $228.21 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00133523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00182274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.76 or 0.07712566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,060.88 or 1.00216592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.41 or 0.00897398 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

