Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $291.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

