Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $866.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.