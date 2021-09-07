Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report $866.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
VMI stock opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
