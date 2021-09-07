Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $47.89

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.89, but opened at $52.94. Valneva shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.

VALN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

