Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $47.89

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.89, but opened at $52.94. Valneva shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.
VALN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
