VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 214.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. 8,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

