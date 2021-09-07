Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

