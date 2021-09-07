Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lessened by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 8.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $72,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 270,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,106. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.