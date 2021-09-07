Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.