Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

