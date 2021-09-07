VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

VACNY stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

