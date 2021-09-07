Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vector Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VGR opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

