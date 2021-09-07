Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,461 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 6.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 57,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,093. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

