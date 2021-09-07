Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.41.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

