Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,650,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after buying an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

