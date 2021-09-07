VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.18. VEON shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 174,900 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
