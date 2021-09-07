VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.18. VEON shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 174,900 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

