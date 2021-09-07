Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.90. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1,541 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

