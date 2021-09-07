VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.02 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $70.02 million and $13,966.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00127382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.30 or 0.07546103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.41 or 0.99627335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00896656 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,152,997 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

