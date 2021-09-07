Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,383 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

