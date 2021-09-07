Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

