Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

