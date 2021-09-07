Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.60. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.